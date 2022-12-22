Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

