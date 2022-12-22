Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,540. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

