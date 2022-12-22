SALT Price Hits $0.0340 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $15,924.31 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00227150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03317311 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,627.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

