Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $854.10 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $854.10 million and $985,933.19 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $17.57 or 0.00104695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 18.02736427 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $926,222.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

