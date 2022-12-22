Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 27th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

SAND opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

