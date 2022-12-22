Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 16th.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$7.15. 70,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,559. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,823.56. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56.

SSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

