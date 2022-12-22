Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basf Trading Up 1.5 %

BAS opened at €46.50 ($49.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($73.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.59.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

