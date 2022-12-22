SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($127.66) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

ETR:SAP opened at €99.30 ($105.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($133.40).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

