Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $17.88. Sapiens International shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 92,184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 322,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

