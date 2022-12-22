Sapphire Price Hits $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $15,579.48 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

