Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.60

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $25.05. Saputo shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 245 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

