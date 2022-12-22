Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.60

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $25.05. Saputo shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 245 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

