Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 4,753 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $264.12 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

