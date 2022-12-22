Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.65%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.