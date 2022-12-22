Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

