Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

