Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 375 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.