Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 532 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Shares of AXON stock opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,429 shares of company stock worth $3,318,330. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.