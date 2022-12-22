Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 29.3% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 25.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 66.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

