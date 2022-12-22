SCHRODERS IS Ltd Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 378.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,693 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 23.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 416,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,708,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

