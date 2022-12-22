Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,384 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $57,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

