Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,990. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

