Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

