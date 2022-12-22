Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.