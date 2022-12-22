Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,717 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,698,000 after buying an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,771. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

