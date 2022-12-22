Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 6th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35.

