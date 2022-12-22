Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 15,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

