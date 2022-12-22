Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $115,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.