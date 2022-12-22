Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,769. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

