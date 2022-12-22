Secret (SIE) Price Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Secret has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $9,489.69 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00117852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00197051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038069 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00619345 USD and is down -13.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,883.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.