Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.53

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.53 and traded as high as $62.00. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 52,773 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $462.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 55.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seneca Foods (SENEA)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.