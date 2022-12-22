ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $612.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $612.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.19.

NYSE:NOW opened at $391.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 395.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

