SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.51. 598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

