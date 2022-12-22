SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,738,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

TFC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

