SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $264.01. 15,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,008. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

