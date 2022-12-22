SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $481,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $144.05. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.69. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

