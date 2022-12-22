SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

