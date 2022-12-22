SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $261,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,583.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.17.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.76. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.08. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

