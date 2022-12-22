SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $17.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $563.33. 10,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

