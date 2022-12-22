SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,943 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 32,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,877. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.