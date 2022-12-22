Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down to $138.54

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.54, but opened at $134.60. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 11 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,854,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

