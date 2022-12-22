Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 5.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 13,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,750,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

