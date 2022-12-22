SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Tops $55.68 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.68 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00226799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04604685 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,960,127.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

