SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and $3.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014234 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00227811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04818498 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,525,251.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.