Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 4,029 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in OneMain by 24.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OneMain by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

