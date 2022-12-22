Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $34.57 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

