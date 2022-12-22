Sippican Capital Advisors Has $367,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

