Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

