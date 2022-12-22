Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.