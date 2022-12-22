Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.86

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 2147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

