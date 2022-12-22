SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$196.68 million during the quarter.

